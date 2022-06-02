Wisconsin roads improvement project given green light

article

Over $149 million in state funding for 342 local improvement projects to be completed across Wisconsin over the next five years, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced Thursday, June 2.



"So far, we have improved more than 1,700 miles of roads and nearly 1,300 bridges throughout our state, and today we’re making another major investment in the improvement of our local roads," said Gov. Evers. "Towns, villages, cities, and counties across Wisconsin worked closely with WisDOT to plan these projects, and we are confident they will make a real difference for Wisconsinites in communities across the state."



The funding comes from six components of the state-funded Local Roads Improvement Program (LRIP), administered by WisDOT:

Town Road Improvement Discretionary (TRID)—81 funded projects, total funding: $25,421,269.65

Town Road Improvement Supplemental (TRIS)—73 funded projects, total funding: $39,054,185.66

Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary (MSID)—40 funded projects, total funding: $13,940,962.50

Municipal Street Improvement Supplemental (MSIS)—22 funded projects, total funding: $25,317,299.61

County Highway Improvement Discretionary (CHID)—52 funded projects, total funding: $19,827,160.77

County Highway Improvement Supplemental (CHIS)—74 funded projects, total funding: $25,558,921.43

These LRIP programs are state-funded under the 2021-23 biennial budget and are in addition to federal funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Local system projects approved to use BIL funding will be announced separately.



County and municipal projects with $250,000 or more in total eligible costs could apply for up to 50 percent state funding under the Discretionary component (LRIP-D) and up to 90 percent under the Supplemental component (LRIP-S). For town projects, eligible costs needed to exceed $100,000. A list of the projects can be found on the WisDOT website here.



All LRIP-D and LRIP-S municipal (MSID and MSIS) and town (TRID and TRIS) projects are selected based upon recommendations by the statewide discretionary improvement committees, who are nominated by the Wisconsin Towns Association and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. The county (CHID and CHIS) projects are determined by the Wisconsin County Highway Association district committees.