Wisconsin risks losing SNAP administrative funds; what we know

The Brief 21 states, including Wisconsin, face a federal funding threat for refusing to turn over SNAP recipient immigration data to the Trump Administration. The administration claims the data is needed to prevent fraud. The states argue it violates privacy and fear it will be used for immigration enforcement.



The Trump Administration has a warning for 21 states, including Wisconsin. Those states are at risk of losing some federal funds. The fight centers around immigration and SNAP, the federal food stamp program that helps pay for groceries for 700,000 in Wisconsin.

New ultimatum for Wisconsin

What we know:

Earlier in 2025, the feds told all states to turn over SNAP recipients' names and immigration statuses. The Trump Administration said it needs the information to root out fraud.

"We have found, studied about $100 billion in spending. We have found thousands and thousands of illegal uses of the EBT card. We have been moving people off of SNAP. We’ve got almost 700,000 people I think we’ve moved off," said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Twenty-eight states turned over the information. But Democratic states' leaders, including in Wisconsin, did not and even sued. A judge agreed with the states – and that temporary ruling is still in effect.

But the USDA secretary is warning 21 states again, saying they need to send the information or risk losing administrative funds, not the actual SNAP benefits. For Wisconsin, federal data from 2023 shows that federal money would amount to $81 million.

What they're saying:

"The USDA, the Trump administration, is attempting to bully states, and they're trying to cause fear, chaos and division, and I think that that request should be met with reluctance, through the confines of the law and through consultation, whether it's with our Department of Justice," said Mandela Barnes, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor. "I trust that the agency, along with the governor, will come up with the best solution. But it's not a request that should be honored immediately, because we know exactly what the administration is trying to do."

Barnes campaigned in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, Dec. 3, and said he once received SNAP assistance.

Adding to the confusion in court, the Trump administration and the suing states pushed the deadline for getting back to the USDA to Dec. 8, as that case plays out.

SNAP restrictions

Dig deeper:

SNAP also has new restrictions in effect. It is part of what Republicans call their Big Beautiful Bill Act. The work requirements now apply to those 55 to 64. To get regular SNAP help, you have to work or volunteer or take part in a work training program for 80 hours a month. Those with children under 14 are exempt.