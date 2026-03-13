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The Brief A Wisconsin lawmaker was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez was accused of making "concerning statements" about a lawmaker. The 48-year-old was fined $300 and ordered to submit a DNA sample.



A Wisconsin lawmaker, accused of making "concerning statements" about a fellow lawmaker last year that stemmed from a disagreement about a resolution, was convicted of disorderly conduct and was fined.

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez guilty

In court:

Prosecutors charged 48-year-old Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, a Democrat who represents Milwaukee in the state Assembly, in late February.

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Ortiz-Velez said she pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor, though court records indicate she pleaded guilty. She was fined $300 and ordered to submit a DNA sample on Friday, March 13. She could have faced up to 90 days in jail.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

What they're saying:

Ortiz-Velez said in a statement after the sentencing that she will pay the fine and remains focused on her constituents, not caucus infighting.

"My voting choices caused a rift that has been ugly and bitter," she said. "My constituents did not send me to Madison to litigate internal caucus disputes or be distracted by the personal feuds — they sent me there to deliver results."

‘Anger’ over resolution

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, three other state representatives were witnesses to the conduct. One of the lawmakers offered a joint resolution about Hispanic Heritage Month in August, as well as a resolution to honor Latino veterans.

The complaint said Ortiz-Velez was "upset" by that lawmaker's actions and believed she had been purposely excluded from drafting the resolution. Investigators determined Ortiz-Velez was included in an email invitation in June to participate in the Hispanic Heritage Month resolution with other representatives; she chose not to participate in the caucus but wanted to be involved in drafting the resolution.

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Prosecutors said Ortiz-Velez began to "express increased anger" toward that lawmaker. The same lawmaker circulated another joint resolution to honor Latino veterans. Ortiz-Velez then sent an email to that lawmaker and others, saying that her feelings were hurt by her exclusion from the Latino veterans resolution.

In an email to the entire Assembly, the complaint said Ortiz-Velez attributed her hurt feelings to the fact that her late husband was a Latino veteran. The lawmaker who circulated the resolution said he was aware of the circumstances, including the death of Ortiz-Velez's husband. Ortiz-Velez was still excluded from participation.

‘Personal attacks’

Dig deeper:

In September 2025, Wisconsin Capitol police became aware of "concerning statements" Ortiz-Velez had made. Court filings said another lawmaker said she spoke to Ortiz-Velez, and Ortiz-Velez said she would "go to the press with negative things" about the lawmaker who circulated the resolution, including "negative personal information."

A third lawmaker who witnessed Ortiz-Velez's conduct said there was "ongoing animosity" between Ortiz-Velez and the initial lawmaker in regard to the Hispanic Caucus and different bills, according to the complaint. That lawmaker also said Ortiz-Velez made "personal attacks" about the initial lawmaker's personal life that were "outside the bounds of political response." The third lawmaker described the comments as "indecent and tended to disrupt the good public order."

Editor's note: This story was updated to include Ortiz-Velez's statement that she pleaded no contest.