The Brief A Wisconsin lawmaker is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez is accused of making "concerning statements" about a lawmaker. The 48-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.



A Wisconsin lawmaker is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, accused of making "concerning statements" about a fellow lawmaker last year that stemmed from a disagreement about a resolution.

In court:

Court records show prosecutors filed the charge against 48-year-old Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, a Democrat who represents Milwaukee in the state Assembly, on Wednesday. She's scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

FOX6 News reached out to Ortiz-Velez's office for comment on the charge but did not immediately hear back.

‘Anger’ over resolution

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, three other state representatives were witnesses to the conduct. One of the lawmakers offered a joint resolution about Hispanic Heritage Month in August, as well as a resolution to honor Latino veterans.

The complaint said Ortiz-Velez was "upset" by that lawmaker's actions and believed she had been purposely excluded from drafting the resolution. Investigators determined Ortiz-Velez was included in an email invitation in June to participate in the Hispanic Heritage Month resolution with other representatives; she chose not to participate in the caucus but wanted to be involved in drafting the resolution.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

Prosecutors said Ortiz-Velez began to "express increased anger" toward that lawmaker. The same lawmaker circulated another joint resolution to honor Latino veterans. Ortiz-Velez then sent an email to that lawmaker and others, saying that her feelings were hurt by her exclusion from the Latino veterans resolution.

In an email to the entire Assembly, the complaint said Ortiz-Velez attributed her hurt feelings to the fact that her late husband was a Latino veteran. The lawmaker who circulated the resolution said he was aware of the circumstances, including the death of Ortiz-Velez's husband. Ortiz-Velez was still excluded from participation.

‘Personal attacks’

Dig deeper:

In September 2025, Wisconsin Capitol police became aware of "concerning statements" Ortiz-Velez had made. Court filings said another lawmaker said she spoke to Ortiz-Velez, and Ortiz-Velez said she would "go to the press with negative things" about the lawmaker who circulated the resolution, including "negative personal information."

A third lawmaker who witnessed Ortiz-Velez's conduct said there was "ongoing animosity" between Ortiz-Velez and the initial lawmaker in regard to the Hispanic Caucus and different bills, according to the complaint. That lawmaker also said Ortiz-Velez made "personal attacks" about the initial lawmaker's personal life that were "outside the bounds of political response." The third lawmaker described the comments as "indecent and tended to disrupt the good public order."