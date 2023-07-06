Wisconsin prosecutors, public defenders pay getting a boost

Wisconsin prosecutors and public defenders said they were having a hard time hiring and keeping attorneys. They blamed the low starting salaries. Now, the new state budget will boost that pay.

"When you have holes to fill, that really results in some shortcomings. That’s not justice for anyone, certainly not good for our communities. It’s not good for our victims. It’s not even good for the accused," said Sue Opper, Waukesha County District Attorney.

Assistant district attorney pay was even lower with Defense Attorney Dan Adams started out.

"I was an assistant district attorney right out of law school, and I can remember getting the first paycheck and being like, ‘Oh, wow, they actually pay me to do this great job.’ But after time, you realize, hey, I have student loans to pay, I have my rent to pay, car payments, and after three years of law school, it’s really tough on that salary," Adams said.

Dan Adams

With the passage in the Legislature and a stroke of the governor's pen, starting pay for assistant district attorneys and public defenders will go up $10 an hour. Starting salaries had been $56,659 a year. Now, it will start at roughly $75,000.

"This was a long time coming," Opper said.

"Nobody goes into being a prosecutor or public defender for the money. You’re never going to get rich, but what we’ve been asking for so long, really for a generation is that you don’t have to take a vow of poverty," Adams said.

Current assistant district attorneys will get a bump in salary too – $8.76 more an hour.

"It’s a matter of public safety which I think everyone agrees is a priority," Opper said. "Everyone wants to have safe communities, everyone wants to have experienced, knowledgeable prosecutors. You don’t want people rushing through cases, or people who are asked to do more than their skill or experience may allow."

Sue Opper

The pay for prosecutors and public defenders will still be below what other Wisconsin lawyers make. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the median pay for them is $115,000 a year.