Wisconsin Powerball winners; 4 big prizes won in Badger State

Four big Powerball winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Wednesday, Oct. 4 drawing.

In Reedsburg, a winning $100,000 ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 1825 E. Main St. The ticket included a $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier.

In addition, winning $50,000 tickets were purchased at Aberg Ave Mobil in Madison, Kwik Trip on Hall Avenue in Marinette, and at Kwik Trip on Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon.

All four winning Powerball tickets matched four of five numbers (9-35-54-63-64) plus the Powerball of (1).

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Oct. 7. Players will have a chance to play for the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game! As of Thursday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $1.4 billion with a cash value of $643.7 million.

The estimated jackpot is Powerball’s largest prize so far this year, just ahead of the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.