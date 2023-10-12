Wisconsin K-9 medic class, first responders trained to help partners

Police officers and firefighters help people every day, but a Wisconsin group said they are not always equipped to help their K-9 partners.

"The K-9 handlers do train every month," said Lisa Converse with Operational K9 Medical Team of Wisconsin. "They have many hours of training on the job – but not a lot of medical training."

The K-9 medic class teaches everything from basic wound care to what steps to take if a dog is shot or stabbed. Veterinarians from the Oshkosh-based group even give lessons on things like dog CPR and administering NARCAN.

"When a dog that’s trained in bite work or apprehension goes to get someone that is sought after by law enforcement, there’s going to be an interaction," said Lake Country Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter.

Haerter works side by side with Tesla, his department's 9-year-old therapy dog. Tesla's main job is promoting mental health, but she gave Thursday's class valuable hands-on experience.

Lake Country Fire & Rescue K-9 medic class

"Very few dogs will allow someone to take them and restrain them on the ground," said Haerter.

Tesla is trained for it. The class was her first day back at work after a health scare sidelined her for about two weeks. Her illness was chronicled on Facebook, getting well wishes from hundreds of Lake Country residents.

"She’s getting older, and that’s scary, too," said emergency veterinarian Rebekah Mayhew. "Anything that happens when you have an older dog, your mind automatically goes to the worst place."

This is a different kind of worst-case scenario. Emergency veterinarians said whatever a handler can do to stop or slow blood loss can help save a dog's life.

Lake Country Fire & Rescue dog Tesla

Tesla was happy to pitch in and keep her fellow officers safe on the job.

"Today was the first day I’ve seen her with her ears up wagging her tail in almost two weeks," Haerter said.

Tesla's vet is still running tests, but the dog has shown signs of improvement after taking some new medication.