Wisconsin police chase, fatal crash; no charges for officer

The Wisconsin police officer involved in a pursuit that led to a fatal crash will not be criminally charged, officials announced on Friday, May 10.

Monona police tried to stop a "suspicious vehicle" the night of Jan. 1, but the driver fled, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said. The vehicle later crashed into a tree, and all three people inside died at the scene.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office, in announcing its decision on Friday, said the fleeing SUV reached speeds greater than 80 mph during the chase. A Dane County deputy deployed spike strips before the crash, but the SUV did not hit them.

The SUV then went through an intersection in nearby Cottage Grove – dashcam video showing its brake lights activated – before it crashed and caught fire.

The district attorney's office also said none of the three people who died appeared to be wearing seatbelts. Two guns, one of which was listed as stolen, and marijuana were found in the wreck.