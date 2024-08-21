article

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Wisconsin road Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20.

It happened on Wendt Road just north of Bristol Road in Columbus around 12:25 p.m.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the pilot was a student making a solo flight when the plane began to have engine problems.

The student pilot landed the plane on the roadway without causing any property damage or injury, the sheriff's office said. The plane's owner made arrangements to remove it; the sheriff's office did not say how long it was on the roadway.

The Columbus Fire Department and Lifestar EMS also responded to the scene.