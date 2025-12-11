Wisconsin Overdose Death Initiative; results of state pilot program

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DOJ launched the Overdose Death Initiative (ODI) to investigate opioid overdose fatalities. ODI's goal is to identify and apprehend individuals responsible for distributing fatal opioids. The pilot program in southeast Wisconsin has resulted in 21 investigations, 58 arrests, and multiple seizures of narcotics and firearms.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, announced on Thursday, Dec. 11, the Overdose Death Initiative (ODI).

What is ODI?

What we know:

ODI was created in May 2024. It became an official High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) initiative in April 2025.

A news release says ODI’s mission is to diligently investigate opioid overdoses and deaths, aiming to identify and apprehend the individuals directly responsible for the distribution of opioids that lead to fatalities.

ODI has been piloted in southeast Wisconsin, and ODI investigators have assisted 16 local and county jurisdictions with their overdose cases. The support ODI provides includes state and federal resources, analysts, equipment, investigative experience, investigative funds, help working with prosecutors, and legal process support, officials said.

Work of ODI shows results

Dig deeper:

The work of ODI investigators in partnership with local law enforcement has resulted in multiple seizures of narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, THC products, methamphetamine, psilocybin, MDMA, and illegally obtained prescription drugs. This work has also resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, including several machine guns, and more than $275,000 in currency.

To date, ODI investigators have investigated 21 cases, leading to 58 arrests and multiple charged criminal cases. Among the criminal charges issued are 10 reckless homicide charges.