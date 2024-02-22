Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin hunting, fishing licenses; Assembly OKs out-of-state fee hike

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Assembly approved a bill Thursday that would raise a variety of hunting, fishing and trapping license fees for out-of-state residents to help shrink a deficit in the state's fish and wildlife account.

The Assembly passed the legislation 97-0, sending it to the Senate.

The state Department of Natural Resources estimated the changes would generate about $780,000 more annually for the account, which funds a variety of projects ranging from fish stocking to wildlife surveys.

The account is built largely on license fee revenue. But years of waning interest in outdoor activities has led to a projected $16 million deficit in the account heading into the state's next two-year budget period.

Republican lawmakers raised nonresident deer hunting licenses by $40 to $200, nonresident hunting and fishing license fees by $5 and nonresident combination licenses by $20 in the state budget that Gov. Tony Evers signed in the summer.

The license increases in the bill range from a $1 increase on a nonresident two-day sports fishing license to a $5,750 increase for a nonresident commercial fishing license. The Assembly on Tuesday approved a bill that would raise nonresident bow and crossbow hunting license fees by $35 to $200, sending the measure to the Senate. The broader bill approved Thursday includes that increase as well.