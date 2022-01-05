Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin oral antiviral COVID treatments, prescription only

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - Department of Health Services (DHS) officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that Wisconsin has received the first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid. They will be used to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. 

The initial supply available to states from the federal government is extremely limited. Under guidance developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), health care providers are encouraged to prioritize prescribing these new therapeutics to those patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19. Wisconsinites who may be eligible for these treatments should talk with their health care provider.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued emergency use authorizations (EUA) for two antiviral pills to be taken at home. Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. These pills must be taken within 5 days of when a person’s symptoms begin. Paxlovid can be used in people over age 12 who do not take certain medications, and molnupiravir can be for adults over 18 who are not pregnant or breast feeding. Both antiviral pills are intended for people who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19. Get tested as soon as symptoms develop and talk with your health care provider to see if you may be eligible to receive one of these treatments. 

More information can be found on the DHS COVID-19: Treatments and Medications webpage.

Wisconsin’s first allocation from the federal government includes 940 courses of Paxlovid and 4,320 courses of molnupiravir. DHS will distribute the courses to select pharmacies by Friday, Jan. 7. As Wisconsin receives more allocations from the federal government, DHS will continue to distribute the antiviral pills equitably throughout the state.

Officials say vaccination remains your best protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

