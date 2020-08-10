Wisconsin National Guard ready to pitch in on Election Day: 'Happy to help Wisconsin'

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin will once again vote. You will decide on Tuesday, Aug. 11 on Congressional and Legislative primaries. It decides who will face off in November.

You may remember the long lines and hours-long delays in the April election when Milwaukee had just five polling places. This time around, the scene will be far different.

"This mission is more tied to connecting the community, connecting the state, connecting the country, that opportunity to use our rights, and do something great for the country," said Said Mahamed, a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Mahamed's mission on Tuesday is to help Wisconsin vote. The UW-Milwaukee senior is one of 40 assigned in Milwaukee -- and 661 helping across the state.

"No matter where we go or what we do, as long as we are helping the community, that`s all that really matters," Mahamed said.

But you might not notice them -- as they will be wearing their regular clothes.

"I'm just happy to help Milwaukee out. I'm happy to help Wisconsin out in some way," said Michau Goyette, a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Goyette served the long lines in April. This time, Milwaukee has enough workers to open more than 160 polling places. Milwaukee election workers are readying the sites -- this time adding plexiglass.

Many others are keeping safe by voting absentee. Across the state, clerks have sent out 894,000 ballots. If you have not sent yours in, you can still drop it off at your polling place before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As far as masks, Governor Tony Evers' mask mandate does not apply to voters. But Milwaukee will ask those without masks to vote curbside or at the entrance.

Wisconsin's polling places open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. CLICK HERE to determine your polling location.