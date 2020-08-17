Wisconsin National Guard offering free COVID-19 testing at State Fair Park Aug. 17-19

The National Guard will offer FREE coronavirus tests to any Wisconsin resident age five and over from Aug. 17 to 19 at State Fair Park.

Monday, Aug. 17 | Noon - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Please enter State Fair Park via Gate 9 located at S. 76th Street and W. Pierce Street.

The National Guard will offer 1,000 tests each day. Once 1,000 tests are reached no more will be given that day.

Anyone over the age of five may receive a test at no charge. You do not need to have symptoms of coronavirus to receive a test.

IMPORTANT: Pre-registration is required at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.