Wisconsin midterms: Carthage College voting problems

Many Carthage College students voted for the first time during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 but said they almost weren’t allowed to vote at all.

At the polling location at the Civil War Museum, Carthage's student body president said the process was unnecessarily difficult for many students, and workers there were disrespectful, incorrectly telling some students they were ineligible to vote.

He said he and other advocates were able to help Carthage students at the polling place cast their ballots.

"I can tell you without help we would've had at least three lost votes today," said Tyler Kelly, student body president.

"Do you think there was a scenario where some students wouldn’t have been able to vote even though they should’ve been able to?" asked FOX6's Madalyn O'Neill.

"Oh my gosh, 100%. No questions asked," said Mitchell Stough, Carthage student. "There would’ve been people who would’ve been turned away from voting."

The chief polling inspector at this location told FOX6 that any mistake made on behalf of a worker was unintentional.

An election observer with an area nonprofit said she thinks the polling site could make some changes, including getting poll workers more familiar with student voting.