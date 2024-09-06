Wisconsin man punched over tattoos dies, Kevin Sehmer sentencing

The Brief Kevin Sehmer, the man convicted in the death of Josh Davies, is being sentenced on Friday, Sept. 6. Prosecutors said 65-year-old Sehmer punched Davies in the head over tattoos. Davies died from his injuries weeks later. Investigators said Davies suffered two skull fractures and bleeding on his brain.



A Waukesha County judge is sentencing Kevin Sehmer – the man convicted in the death of Josh Davies – is being sentenced on Friday, Sept. 6.

Prosecutors said 65-year-old Sehmer punched Davies in the head over tattoos. Davies died from his injuries weeks later.

Sehmer was found guilty at trial. The jury of seven women and five men had the case for about three hours. Sehmer was charged with felony murder (battery) – though he was previously charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

Closing arguments

The defense rested its case early Thursday, Aug. 1 – and both sides then presented closing arguments to the jury – taking roughly 45 minutes each.

Prosecutors argued that Sehmer was "looking for a fight," while his defense team argued the 65-year-old was defending himself.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Surveillance shows Josh Davies, Kevin Sehmer inside bar on June 17, 2023

"The videos do show he lunged at him, and Mr. Davies had something in his hand. It was the stool," Defense Attorney Scott Schiro said.

Jurors heard four contradictory accounts from witnesses about who – if anyone – was holding the stool. Ultimately, the Waukesha County medical examiner's testimony and Sehmer's own words were insurmountable for the defense.

"Remember how she described the level of force – the acceleration – that would have had to have occurred, in order for Josh to have the injuries that he did," District Attorney Sue Opper said.

"If you want to use the word ‘violently,’ I don't think that's fair," said Sehmer. "I would say, yes, I pushed him."

Davies' death

Prosecutors said Sehmer got into a fight with Davies outside Tabi's Wine Bar in Hartland last summer. Investigators said Sehmer made comments about Davies' tattoos – saying they were a sin – before punching Davies.

Davies fell backwards, hit his head on the concrete and died at a hospital nearly a month later. Schiro argued Davies was "grossly intoxicated" and said Sehmer was trying to protect himself as Davies lunged at him with a metal stool.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Investigators said Davies suffered two skull fractures and bleeding on his brain.

Sehmer denied punching Davies but told police he had "violently push" him. Police said both men were strangers to each other before the altercation.