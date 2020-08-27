Wisconsin Lutheran College makes change, says VP Pence no longer speaker for commencement

Wisconsin Lutheran College announced on Thursday, Aug. 27 that after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the Board of Regents and the Administration jointly decided to present a different speaker for commencement on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Vice President Mike Pence was originally slated to speak to the graduates.

Wisconsin Lutheran officials said Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church has agreed to serve as the commencement speaker.