Wisconsin Lottery's $248,000 'Badger 5' jackpot split 7 ways

MILWAUKEE - Friday, Aug. 7's, Badger 5 jackpot of $248,000 was split among seven different winning tickets, tying a record set on February 5, 2016.

The prize money allocated to the Badger 5 jackpot is equally divided by the number of players correctly matching all five numbers, each winner takes home $35,428.

The Badger 5 winning tickets for the Friday drawing were purchased at:

  • Kwik Trip #855, 1330 South Blvd. Baraboo 
  • Bondes Quik Mart Inc., 1517 North Ave., Cleveland 
  • Stop-N-Go #276, 806 Grand Ave., Hartford 
  • 7 Eleven #35850J, 2201 S. Park St., Madison 
  • Otto's Beverage Center, N88 W15413 Main St., Menomonee Falls 
  • Kwik Trip #317, 1751 E. Wisconsin St., Sparta 
  • Piggly Wiggly #275, 10282 W. National Ave., West Allis 