Wisconsin Lottery's $248,000 'Badger 5' jackpot split 7 ways
MILWAUKEE - Friday, Aug. 7's, Badger 5 jackpot of $248,000 was split among seven different winning tickets, tying a record set on February 5, 2016.
The prize money allocated to the Badger 5 jackpot is equally divided by the number of players correctly matching all five numbers, each winner takes home $35,428.
The Badger 5 winning tickets for the Friday drawing were purchased at:
- Kwik Trip #855, 1330 South Blvd. Baraboo
- Bondes Quik Mart Inc., 1517 North Ave., Cleveland
- Stop-N-Go #276, 806 Grand Ave., Hartford
- 7 Eleven #35850J, 2201 S. Park St., Madison
- Otto's Beverage Center, N88 W15413 Main St., Menomonee Falls
- Kwik Trip #317, 1751 E. Wisconsin St., Sparta
- Piggly Wiggly #275, 10282 W. National Ave., West Allis