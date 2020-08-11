Wisconsin Lottery's $248,000 'Badger 5' jackpot split 7 ways

Friday, Aug. 7's, Badger 5 jackpot of $248,000 was split among seven different winning tickets, tying a record set on February 5, 2016.

The prize money allocated to the Badger 5 jackpot is equally divided by the number of players correctly matching all five numbers, each winner takes home $35,428.

The Badger 5 winning tickets for the Friday drawing were purchased at: