Wisconsin Lottery: Winning Powerball ticket sold in Portage

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Portage for the Saturday, Feb. 24 drawing. Wisconsin Lottery officials say it is the second time in 25 days a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the store.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (3-8-40-53-58) plus the Powerball (3).

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The Portage Kwik Trip winning history stretches beyond the last month. Since August 2017, the location has sold winning scratch tickets of $25,000, $50,000, $54,000 and $100,000 along with winning lotto tickets of $50,000 (3x) and $140,000.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawings is $391 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available at the App Store, or Google Play.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130 and the odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.