Wisconsin lottery winner: Fond du Lac man wins $107K in Badger 5

article

A man who was sent to the store for hot dogs and other groceries is cashing in big, thanks to the Wisconsin Lottery's Badger 5 game.

On Tuesday, March 22, Joseph Bednarek went to the Pick 'N Save on W. Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac. After checking out, Bednarek said he saw the high Badger 5 jackpot on the lottery sign and bought $10 worth of tickets. He checked his numbers the next day and realized he had gone on a very lucky grocery run as he held the jackpot-winning ticket.

Bednarek is retired and plans to use the winnings to complete house repairs and add to savings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Badger 5 is a Wisconsin-only lotto game with a rolling jackpot starting at $10,000. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. Tickets are $1 per play.