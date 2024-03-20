Wisconsin Lottery: Winning ticket sold in Elkhorn worth $100K

article

For the third time this month, a $100,000 top prize-winning "All or Nothing' ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Hidden Trail in Elkhorn. The winning numbers were 1-2-5-7-8-13-15-16-19-21-22.

The winning ticket matched 11 of 11 numbers for the March 18 evening drawing.

According to a new release, the Hidden Trail Kwik Trip is no stranger to selling big lotto ticket winners. In the last three years, the Wisconsin retailer has sold winning lotto tickets for $10,000 and $135,000.

Wisconsin Lottery winners have 180 days to claim prizes from the official draw date. Players can check to see if their ticket is a winner by going to wilottery.com or by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.