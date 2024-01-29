Wisconsin Lottery: $50K Powerball winning ticket sold in Salem

article

A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Citgo Mini Mart in Salem for the Saturday, Jan. 27 drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (7-38-65-66-68), plus the Powerball (21).

The Citgo Mini Mart winning ticket is the third big Powerball prize sold in the last seven days in Wisconsin.

On Jan. 20, a $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store in Saukville and on Jan. 24, a $1,000,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Cenex in Cumberland.

The Powerball jackpot is growing fast with an estimated jackpot of $174 million up for grabs for Monday night's drawing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054 and the odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.