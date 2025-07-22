Wisconsin Lottery NASCAR Powerball Playoff; still time to redeem winning tickets

article

The Wisconsin Lottery is reminding players there is still time to redeem their winning tickets for the June 23, 2025, NASCAR Powerball Playoff Bonus Draw.

Check your tickets

What we know:

Winning tickets from the Bonus Draw must be redeemed at a Wisconsin Lottery Validations Office by July 31, 2025, or the prize is forfeited.

This is to ensure the Wisconsin Lottery winners can be entered into a multi-jurisdictional drawing.

Thirty winning numbers were drawn on June 23, 2025. As of July 21, 2025, 19 of the 30 winning tickets have been claimed.

Each winning ticket includes a $1,000 prize and the opportunity to be entered into a series of multi-jurisdictional, elimination-style drawings where 16 semi-finalists from around the country will get the chance to win additional cash prizes or a trip to the 2025 NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway® October 31 to November 3, 2025.

There is no guarantee a Wisconsin Bonus Draw winner will be one of the 16 semi-finalists. During the NASCAR Cup Series Championship™ Race on Sunday, Nov. 2, the final multi-jurisdictional drawing winner will win $1 million.

Winning numbers can be viewed here.

About Wisconsin Lottery

The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:

More than $20.1 billion in total revenue

Over $11.4 billion in prizes paid

More than $6.1 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners