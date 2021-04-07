Wisconsin legislators introduce bill to name state cheese

article

There's no whey Wisconsin curd go without an official state cheese, right?

State Sen. Kathy Bernier and State Rep. Donna Rozard are hoping their nominee -- Colby -- makes the cut, introducing legislation Thursday, April 7 to make it the official cheese of Wisconsin.

The Republican legislators both represent the city of Colby in Clark and Marathon counties -- the birthplace of Colby cheese.

Bernier and Rozard issued the following statement, Thursday:

"We are thrilled to introduce this bill to honor Colby cheese as Wisconsin’s State Cheese. Colby began as a farm family recipe dreamed up by a young man on the floor of his father’s small wooden cheese factory. Today, it has gone on to become world-famous and one of America’s most popular cheeses.

"Colby was real innovation – its inventive processing led to breakthroughs in cheesemaking that have truly changed cheese and put Wisconsin on the cheesemaking map. This bill celebrates that history and innovation, but it’s about more than just cheese – it’s a reminder that just one small person from one small place can take an idea and change history – even cheese history."