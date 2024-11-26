Wisconsin lead contamination; woman speaks out after son gets poisoning

The Brief Some Wisconsin community members said they were worried after receiving a letter regarding drinking water. New EPA rules are requiring water utilities to notify residents about possible lead or unknown material in their water service lines. In a statement, the Racine Health Department said most lead levels in the city are attributed to lead paint and other potential hazards in the home.



A Racine mom is speaking out after learning her six-year-old son got poisoning.

This comes after she received a letter in the mail warning about possible lead service lines.

Dejah Holliman is one of many people to receive letters across the state. It's part of a new EPA rule that requires water utilities to inform home and building owners.

But after the lead blood test results came back for her son, she's hoping to help him and help other parents.

"If I am going to do this the right way, I am going to have to get a filter," Holliman said. "So I ended up getting it this weekend."

It was less than a month and a half ago when Holliman and her son moved into their new apartment in Racine. Holliman received a letter from the city, warning her about the possibility of lead service lines in her home.

"I actually got the letter recently, probably in the beginning of November," she said. "Now it is kind of different because I have to go out of my way to buy water bottles. I have to use the water filter."

Her son's lead blood test came back Friday -- at 21.37 micrograms per deciliter.

She also noted her son has autism.

"Jeramiah has all these other things going on, and now I have to test you for lead – and you are positive," she said. "Now I am concerned about his learning, his ability to process information. I don’t want to have more issues that Jeramiah may face already."

It’s roughly six times what the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said is a level of concern.

"There are typically no outward signs that a child has lead poisoning," DHS lead policy advisor Brian Weaver said. "So a blood level test is really the only way to know."

In addition to taking the steps needed to help him, she wants to help other parents and families.

"Get your kid tested for lead first," Holliman said. "Top priority – make sure everything is okay with your kid first."

In a statement, the Racine Health Department said most lead levels in the city are attributed to lead paint and other potential hazards in the home.