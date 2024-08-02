A Wisconsin couple recently went from "See you next time" to "Will you marry me?" Now, they have the engagement photos to prove it.

Mike Riesterer and Holly Graffin met in 2019 when she worked at Kwik Trip No. 605 in Milton – roughly 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Graffin was a cashier, and Riesterer would come in between chores on his family's dairy farm to see her.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Amber Shinkay photographed the couple's Kwik Trip-themed engagement shoot – showing off the ring, donuts and chocolate milk. She said the couple shares a love of hard work and big animals.

The wedding is planned for March 2025 to work around planting and harvesting seasons.