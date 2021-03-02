Wisconsin’s online vaccine registry down, 47K doses on the way

A website the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) hailed as a one-stop-shop to register for the COVID-19 vaccine still isn't working.

The website was supposed to launch Monday, March 1 -- but never did.

The state now says the delay is due to a software problem, and it's working to fix it as vaccinations ramp up.

"We made the decision, quality trumps speed in this one," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary. "Rather than roll the system out with any potential bugs in it, we worked very closely with Microsoft who has been busily making fixes to the system.

"Late last week and over the weekend, we ran into some components that were not functioning the way we anticipated."

The DHS touted the registry as a hub that would allow people to schedule appointments and let them know when and where they could be vaccinated.

The site's expected Monday launch was the same day as thousands of teachers became eligible for the vaccine. It could now launch as early as Friday, March 5, just before the state receives 47,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

" All of this boils down to a key point, having more doses available to us means that we can vaccinate more people. And the more people who get vaccinated, the safer we all are," Willems Van Dijk said.

Wisconsin DHS online COVID-19 vaccine registry

The state is working with roughly one dozen local health departments to work out any problems with the vaccine registry, trying to make sure its launch goes smoothly so more people can get a shot.

"We want it to be completely functional," said Willems Van Dijk.

Once the online registry is up, people would be able to sign up to get vaccinated as well as be put on a waitlist.

