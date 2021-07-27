Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin inquiry into clergy abuse: AG Kaul provides update

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul held a news conference with local district attorneys and victim advocates to discuss an update on the statewide inquiry into clergy and faith leader abuse.

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul held a news conference on Tuesday, July 27 with local district attorneys and victim advocates to discuss an update on the statewide inquiry into clergy and faith leader abuse.

Kaul said the review of cases of this kind was announced back in April. It was going to be the first statewide independent review on clergy and faith leader abuse. The attorney general indicated his office has reached out to the diocese across the state – as well as people who have reported through supportsurvivors.widoj.gov or the phone number, 1-877-222-2620.

Attorney General Kaul indicated the state has received more than 100 reports through this reporting system. Also, officials are still taking reports – and will be for the next several months.

Kaul said there are three goals for this review of clergy and faith leader abuse. They include:

  • Getting a measure of accountability
  • Connecting survivors with victim services
  • Preventing anything like this from happening again
