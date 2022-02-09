Wisconsin identity protection program; tax filers urged to use

article

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9 that it now offers an extra layer of identity protection for taxpayers – as the 2022 individual income tax filing season gets underway.

The new Wisconsin Identity Protection PIN program is another way it is securing a taxpayer's personal information. Once a taxpayer requests and receives their Wisconsin Identity Protection PIN, they will use it to securely file their Wisconsin individual income tax return and homestead credit claims.

More information on the Identity Protection PIN program may be found by searching "Identity Protection" on the DOR website.

Additional DOR tax season reminders:

Taxpayers should have all their W-2 forms before filing their tax return. If they have not receivedtheir W-2s, the first step is to contact their employer. DOR can assist with locatingW-2s after March 1.

Filing electronically is encouraged as it saves time and money, and it increases accuracy and security.Wisconsin processed 3.29 million individual income tax returns in 2021, with an e-file rate of91%. This is the first time DOR surpassed the 90% milestone for electronically filed returns.

To help during this busy time, the DOR call center will extend its hours to 5:45 p.m. on April 5, 7, 12and 14.

The individual income tax return filing deadline is April 18, 2022.

Needed support services and income tax forms are on the DOR website at revenue.wi.gov

Find information about e-filing or other tax preparation needs on the DOR website's Individuals pageor call 608-266-2772.