Wisconsin ice storm 100 years ago; up to 4" of ice on trees, poles

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Credit: National Weather Service

MILWAUKEE - Exactly 100 years ago, Wisconsin endured one of the worst ice storms it has ever seen. 

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), between Feb. 21, 1922 and Feb. 22, 1922, ice accumulations of 1-2", with a few reports of around 4", built up on trees, poles, and wires. Property damage was a staggering $10 million in the state. 

The NWS said light rain and freezing rain began falling across the Upper Mississippi River Valley during the afternoon of Feb. 21. The precipitation intensity increased during the overnight and continued into the evening of Feb. 22 as a surface low pressure system moved northeast from eastern Kansas to southern Lower Michigan.

There were even reports of an occasional thunderstorm across the region. Precipitation amounts were generally in the 1-3" range; however, there were a few isolated reports of over 4" in central Wisconsin.

