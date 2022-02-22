Wintry mix continues; icy road conditions for morning commute

Overnight freezing rain created icy road conditions Tuesday, Feb. 22 in southeast Wisconsin. Freezing drizzle is ongoing. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m.

Department of Public Works crews began salt application at 9 p.m. Monday. Since then crews completed both residential and main streets and are now readdressing the main routes to prepare for rush hour traffic. Please be aware, this type of precipitation can dilute the anti-icing product making it less effective. DPW says their plan is to continue operations throughout the day and modify as needed.

Due to the ice potential, DPW have increased Forestry staff available for tree emergencies. Trees broken, hanging or down must be reported to 414-286-CITY (2489) to be assigned for priority response. Response may be delayed if submitted by email or online. DO NOT touch any electrical wires!

Sanitation Collections: No service impacts at this time. Check milwaukee.gov/snow for changes and updates.

Parking: No changes to Parking regulations are expected. Winter Parking regulations began December 1st, with no parking 2am – 6am on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted "No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1". We encourage those that park on the street to sign up for E-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies

Winter Parking Text Alerts at . Sign up forat milwaukeeparkingalerts.com

Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)

Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/snow

Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance