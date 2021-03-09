WHS welcomes nearly 75 animals from Texas after winter storms

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is welcoming nearly 75 animals from Texas in wake of the recent severe weather that devasted much of the Lone Star State, the organization announced March 9.

WHS received 21 cats and kittens Thursday, March 4 as well as 16 dogs on Saturday, March 6 -- all from Texas. Thirty-five more cats are also expected to arrive this week.

The animals sent to Wisconsin were chosen specifically because they do not have owners looking for them; most were surrendered or were in a shelter prior to the winter storm.

By transporting these animals up to WHS, the Texas shelters are able to focus on pets displaced by the storm, and repair damage to their facilities.

The cats and dogs are currently at the Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Ozaukee Campuses, although a few were already adopted over the weekend.

Advertisement

After receiving medical and behavioral evaluations, others will become available this week. To view available animals, please visit wihumane.org/adopt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.