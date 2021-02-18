Expand / Collapse search

After record seizure, WHS begins putting snakes up for adoption

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Humane Society on Thursday, Feb. 18 announced that a group of snakes that arrived in January are being made available for adoption.

The organization took in 52 ball pythons on Jan. 28. The snakes were among a record 160 animals seized from a single Green Bay area residence.

Animals were not immediately put up for adoption due to the investigation surrounding their seizure; 108 rats and mice were also seized.

The Wisconsin Humane Society encourages interested parties to check its website frequently as more snakes are added. They remain in the process of being medically cleared.

More information is available at wihumane.org.

