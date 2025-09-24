Wisconsin homeowners: Roofing business took money then disappeared

The Brief Following a hailstorm in 2024, a South Milwaukee woman paid $5,000 to Property Restoration Professionals for roofing work that never started. Police are investigating the business' operator, Owen Masters, for theft by contractor. So far, they've been unable to locate him. Another South Milwaukee homeowner filed a civil suit claiming he paid Masters $20,000 for construction work that wasn't completed.



It seemed convenient when a roofing business knocked on Lisa Allison's front door and offered to fix her roof. Now, it's been six months since the business was supposed to finish the job, and its operator can't be found.

The wind, rain and hail that fell in May 2024 were followed by a succession of contractors at Allison's house in South Milwaukee.

"I probably had five people knocking on my door," recalled Allison.

Allison signed a contract with Property Restoration Professionals in November 2024 to replace her roof. It's a decision she came to regret.

"I was eager to get it done and over with," said Allison.

Allison lives with her non-verbal daughter, Katie. She says her hopes for a quick fix were dashed when the end date on her contract came and went.

"I was calling the number on my contract, and it went right to voice(mail)," said Allison. "It felt like I was scammed."

Allison already gave the business a $5,000 check.

Operator goes missing

Property Restoration Professionals is run by Owen Masters. Contact 6 found video of Masters posted to the business Facebook page in 2018.

Contact 6 tried to speak with Masters at his business address in Fond du Lac County, which is also his fathers' house. A woman at home quickly shut the door. At another address connected to Masters, Contact 6 ran into a broken intercom system.

A South Milwaukee police report reveals they can't find Masters either as they investigate him for theft by contractor.

The report says his father told police they "had a "falling out" and (he) has not seen or spoken to (his son) in a few months."

The report says investigators learned that "Property Restoration Professionals is not licensed in the state of Wisconsin."

Wisconsin Circuit Court records show that Masters a history of felony drug charges. In 2021, a number of charges were dismissed but "read-in" as a part of plea agreements. In 2024, he was found guilty of a 2nd OWI.

In 2020 and 2015, he was found guilty of possessing narcotic drugs. In 2015, he was convicted of burglary.

Lawsuit filed

Another South Milwaukee homeowner has filed a civil suit against Masters. The man says he paid Masters $20,000 for construction work that never started.

The man made his payment about two weeks before Allison signed her contract with Property Restoration Professionals.

The civil suit includes a text message from Masters saying he's "embarassed as this is not the kind of person I am in business."

Masters goes on to say that he "spent the money last year when I was making very poor choices."

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has just one complaint against Property Restoration Professionals and gives the business a B- rating. Its spokesperson says Allison protected herself by paying with a check, not cash. She also got a strong contract.

"It was really pretty detailed, signed by both parties," said Lisa Schiller of the BBB Serving Wisconsin.

Allison finally hired another contractor to replace her roof. That doesn't mean she's giving up.

"I want my money back and I thought you guys could help," said Allison.

South Milwaukee police confirm their criminal investigation remains open.

After hearing from Contact 6 and South Milwaukee police, Allison says a former salesman for Property Restoration Professionals paid her $2,500 out of his own pocket.

Allison's contract was e-signed with the salesman's name, but the man told Contact 6 and police that he didn't sign the contract and Masters did it for him.