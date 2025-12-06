Wisconsin gun deer season over, other opportunities still available

article

The Brief While Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season has ended, hunting remains open through January 2026 with other opportunities. Those include muzzleloader, statewide antlerless-only, holiday antlerless-only, and archery/crossbow. Hunters must still register their harvested deer by 5 p.m. the day after recovery.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that although the 2025 nine-day gun deer season is now closed, additional opportunities are available throughout late fall and early winter.

Late-season firearm hunting

What we know:

Muzzleloader – Dec. 1-10

Statewide Antlerless-Only Hunt – Dec. 11-14

Antlerless-Only Holiday Hunt – Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2026, in select Farmland Zone units

Hunters may use any unfilled antlerless harvest authorization during any of these hunts, but the authorization must be used in the zone, county and land type designated on the harvest authorization.

Only antlerless deer may be harvested during the statewide antlerless-only and antlerless-only holiday hunts, regardless of weapon type.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Bow hunting

What we know:

Wisconsin’s archery and crossbow seasons remain open statewide through Jan. 4, 2026. These seasons extend until Jan. 31, 2026, in metro subunits and certain deer management units.

There have been changes to the deer management units across the state, so hunters should review the hunting regulations and refer to the season structure map on page 11 for information about extended seasons in the area they hunt.

Deer harvest registration

What we know:

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after recovery.

The fastest and most convenient way to register your deer is through the GameReg system. The system will prompt hunters to answer a series of questions. The unique harvest authorization number associated with each permit is required.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

Proper registration provides accurate harvest data for DNR wildlife managers and County Deer Advisory Councils for the management of deer in Wisconsin.

Hunter resources

The DNR also reminds hunters of online resources available on the DNR’s Online Deer Camp, including hunting regulations, shooting hours and other resources. Additionally, hunters can find public lands open to hunting using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.

Hunter safety

It’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following the TAB-K firearm safety rules:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until safe to shoot.

Any time a firearm deer season is taking place, at least 50% of all hunters’ clothing above the waist must be blaze orange or pink.

This requirement includes archery hunters and small game hunters. Waterfowl hunters are exempt from this rule.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dispose of your carcass safely

Proper carcass disposal keeps potentially infected deer off the landscape and slows the spread of CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) in wild herds. The infectious nature and resiliency of CWD prions can increase the spread of CWD if carcasses are brought to new areas and not disposed of properly. Visit the DNR’s Carcass Disposal webpage for information on where to find a dumpster.

Monitoring the disease and properly disposing of deer parts are only two elements of the DNR’s coordinated effort to limit the spread of CWD. More information about how to prevent the spread of CWD is on the DNR’s CWD webpage.

Consider a deer donation

Since the DNR’s deer donation program began in 2000, hunters have donated more than 100,000 deer, totaling more than four million pounds of ground venison, to help Wisconsinites in need.

Wisconsin has a network of venison donation partners, including county land and water conservation departments, food pantries, charitable organizations, USDA - Wildlife Services and participating meat processors, who all help implement and administer the program.

For a complete list of deer donation drop-off locations and participating food plantries, check out the DNR’s Deer Donation webpage.

Deer hunter wildlife survey open

The Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey remains open until all deer seasons have ended. Wildlife managers ask hunters to submit a report of what they observe during their time in the field.

This information provides valuable data to improve population estimates for Wisconsin's deer herd and other species.