Wisconsin gun deer season; number of hunters on the decline

Wisconsin's gun deer season begins at daybreak on Saturday, Nov. 22. Officials with the Wisconsin DNR say the deer population is growing, but the number of hunters is on the decline.

Where are the hunters?

What we know:

There are some traditions worth keeping alive. It has been a few years, but Austin Schmitt and his son, Aiden, will once again head up north for the gun deer season.

"The biggest thing for me is the time we get to spend together," said Austin Schmitt. "We really enjoy every opportunity we get."

Aiden Schmitt, Aiden Schmitt

The Schmitts are bucking a trend the Wisconsin DNR has been tracking.

Tracking a trend

By the numbers:

Right now, there are about a half-million deer hunters in Wisconsin. That is down by about 100,000 over the last two decades.

At the same time, the deer population has grown to nearly 3 million.

What they're saying:

"As the baby boomer generation is aging out, they’re just not being replaced at the same level by younger generations," said Jeff Pritzl of the Wisconsin DNR. "We’re probably going to lose another 100,000 over the next ten to 15 years."

It is a trend Aiden Schmitt understands.

"I can see why people don’t enjoy it as much," Aiden said. "It’s kind of more outdoorsy, and it seems like kids this age are more inside, if you know what I mean.

Benefits of hunting

Big picture view:

The Wisconsin DNR wants people to know there are benefits to hunting deer and keeping the deer population down. Those benefits include preventing car accidents as well as property and crop damage.

Wisconsin's gun deer season runs through sundown on Sunday, Nov. 30.