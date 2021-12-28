Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pardons 30, total now 337

article

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he's pardoned 30 more people, raising his pardon total to 337 over his three years in office.

Evers has now surpassed the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years in office.

Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum issued 262 pardons before Doyle took office. Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn't issue a single pardon during his two terms before Evers defeated him in 2018.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often say clemency makes them more attractive to employers.

Most of the pardons Evers issued Tuesday involved low-level drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, fleeing an officer, theft and a home invasion.

> FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.