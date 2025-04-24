Wisconsin's general fishing season opens May 3, try the new Fishing Finder

article

The Brief The 2025-2026 general inland fishing season in Wisconsin opens statewide on Saturday, May 3. Anglers aged 16 or older need a fishing license, available online, at sales locations, or DNR centers. Annual resident licenses cost $20, and spousal licenses are $31.



Wisconsin's 2025-2026 general inland fishing season will open statewide on Saturday, May 3.

With more than 15,000 inland lakes, 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers, 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and 260 miles of the Mississippi River, there are plenty of great places to wet a line over opening weekend.

If you need help picking a place to fish or want to explore new water, the new Wisconsin Fishing Finder can help anglers find their next fishing adventure. It's a one-stop shop for fishing regulations, launch locations and access points, stocking information and more.

Getting a fishing license

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), all Wisconsin residents and nonresidents aged 16 or older are required to purchase a fishing license.

Annual resident licenses cost $20 each, or purchase a spousal license for $31 so you and your spouse can fish together. All fishing licenses and stamps can be purchased online via Go Wild, at a registered sales location or at DNR Service Centers.

Helpful reminders

As anglers head out to their favorite fishing locations across the state, the DNR shares these reminders:

The full 2025-2026 hook and line fishing and trout fishing regulations are available online and in print in English, Spanish, Hmong and large print versions.

Anglers can also find additional information on the DNR’s Fishing webpage or by contacting your local fisheries biologist.