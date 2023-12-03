Wisconsin flamingos inspire local author to write children's book

article

It was a sight to see in September 2023. At least five pink flamingos flocked to Port Washington as a hurricane likely caused wild weather near their homes down south.

And that rare bird visit inspired an Oconomowoc woman to tackle a dream.

Lauren Ackerman recently published ‘Flingo Flies to Wisconsin.’

Ackerman had long dreamed of writing a children’s book and when she saw the flamingos hanging out in Port Washington she started writing.

"Five days after the flamingos landed I just woke up with this idea like what cool story that would be. I went to my computer and typed it out within an hour. It just came to me," said Ackerman. "I hope they have fun and it makes them smile. That’s my purpose. Have a good time with it."

A longtime dream coming true, thanks to feathered friends and imagination. "It’s a children’s book, but I’ve watched adults read it and I see them chuckle and smile. That really makes me happy," added Ackerman.

Ackerman is self-published, and you can purchase the book on Amazon.