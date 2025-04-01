New Wisconsin fishing license year begins Tuesday; what to know

article

The Brief Wisconsin fishing licenses for 2024-2025 expired on Monday, March 31. A 2025-2026 license is now required to fish inland waters, the DNR said. Wisconsin's 2025-2026 general inland fishing season opens May 3.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that 2024-2025 fishing licenses expired on March 31. Here's how and where to get a new one.

Wisconsin fishing licenses

What you can do:

Effective Tuesday, April 1, all residents and nonresidents over 16 must have a valid 2025-2026 general fishing license to fish Wisconsin's inland waters. New fishing regulations are also available.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Annual resident licenses cost $20 each. A spousal license, so you and your spouse can fish together, costs $31. All fishing licenses and stamps can be purchased online via Go Wild, at a registered sales location or at DNR Service Centers.

Featured article

Early fishing opportunities

What's next:

Although the state's 2025-2026 general inland fishing season doesn’t open until May 3, the Wisconsin DNR said there are still angling opportunities available throughout the state.

Hook and line fishing is open year-round on some waters for many species. According to the DNR, anglers should note that for many of these year-round fishing opportunities, there are some specific rules on species, sizes and bag limits. Check the the Special County Regulations before wetting a line.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, catch and release fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open year-round in most inland waters.

The early catch and release trout season is also open through May 2, 2025. Check the 2025-2026 trout regulations for fishing opportunities near you.

All catch and release anglers are reminded of the importance of proper fish handling to ensure a safe release. More information, some helpful tips for safely releasing fish and a how-to video can be found on the DNR's Responsible Release webpage.

Wisconsin DNR Department of Natural Resources

Invasive species

What you can do:

As the season kicks off, the Wisconsin DNR reminds anglers to disinfect their gear and follow these guidelines to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species:

Inspect your boat, trailer and equipment.

Remove any attached aquatic plants or animals (before launching, after loading and before transporting on a public highway).

Drain all water from boats, motors and all equipment.

Never move live fish away from a waterbody.

Dispose of all unwanted bait in the trash.

Buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer.

Please note, the DNR said, that anglers may take leftover minnows away from any state water and use them again on that same water. Leftover minnows may be used on other waters only if no lake or river water or other fish were added to their container.