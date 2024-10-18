Wisconsin fentanyl overdose death; Joshua Weber pleads guilty to charges

article

The Brief Joshua Weber pleaded guilty in Fond du Lac County to charges associated with a drug overdose death in December 2020. Weber is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2025.



The Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 18 that Joshua Weber pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide stemming from a fentanyl overdose death in Fond du Lac in December 2020.

The victim died on Dec. 29, 2020. A news release says autopsy results showed the victim’s blood contained 6.4 ng/mL of fentanyl and 6 ng/mL of norfentanyl.

The court revoked bond, ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and a sentencing date was set for Jan. 27, 2025.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney issued the following statement in a news release:

"Deadly fentanyl has poured across the southern border and is continuing to destroy families and communities. This is another family that tragically lost a loved one from the scourge of fentanyl. It underscores the need to control the southern border and end the flow of illegal drugs into our communities."

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.