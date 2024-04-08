Wisconsin farmers begin planting season; drivers urged to share road

article

Farmers are now preparing for spring planting season – and the Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers and farm vehicle operators to be safe, patient and share the road.

There have been more than 2,000 crashes involving farm vehicles in Wisconsin in the past five years, including a preliminary report of 388 in 2023.

Driver responsibilities

Scan the road ahead and be ready to slow down when you see slow-moving farm vehicles.

Provide extra room for farm vehicles and anticipate the possibility they may slow down ­or turn.

Be patient and cautious if you decide to pass. In Wisconsin , it is unlawful to pass an agricultural vehicle in a no-passing zone.

When legally passing, consider the possibility of the farmer turning left onto a road, driveway or field entrance.

Farm vehicle operator responsibilities