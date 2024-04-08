Wisconsin farmers begin planting season; drivers urged to share road
MADISON, Wis. - Farmers are now preparing for spring planting season – and the Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers and farm vehicle operators to be safe, patient and share the road.
There have been more than 2,000 crashes involving farm vehicles in Wisconsin in the past five years, including a preliminary report of 388 in 2023.
Driver responsibilities
- Scan the road ahead and be ready to slow down when you see slow-moving farm vehicles.
- Provide extra room for farm vehicles and anticipate the possibility they may slow down or turn.
- Be patient and cautious if you decide to pass. In Wisconsin, it is unlawful to pass an agricultural vehicle in a no-passing zone.
- When legally passing, consider the possibility of the farmer turning left onto a road, driveway or field entrance.
Farm vehicle operator responsibilities
- Know the lighting and marking requirements for farm vehicles. These requirements draw attention to the unique size, shape and speed of agriculture vehicles and alert other drivers that caution is required.
- When traveling on a road, stay as far to the right as safely possible.
- Be familiar with road weight restrictions. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection provides a statewide map with information about weight limits.
- Review information about permits, exemptions and weight limits on the WisDOT website.