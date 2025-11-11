Wisconsin fall drug take back collection; state ranks tops in nation

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 11 that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2025 Drug Take Back collection.

Drug take back effort

By the numbers:

Officials said Wisconsin collected 53,498 lbs. of unwanted medications.

The state has collected a total of 1,422,970 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind Texas with 1,559,313 lbs. and California with 1,495,633 lbs. collected. Nationwide, since inception, 20,391,815 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

A news release says Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back events are supported in part by Fuchs Trucking, Reworld, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

While Drug Take Back Day only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 500 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, visit the Department of Health Services website.