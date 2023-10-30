Wisconsin eye drops homicide trial; calls from jail played in court

A Waukesha County jury heard on Monday, Oct. 30 an accused murderer's phone calls from jail – and her boyfriend's doubts about her story.

Jessy Kurczewski is accused of poisoning Lynn Hernan with eye drops in 2018 – and stealing Hernan's money. Kurczewski's boyfriend testified on Monday that Kurczewski claimed she, herself, was poisoned with eye drops while out on the town.

Jessy Kurczewski

"I don’t understand why you're being this mean, it doesn’t even make sense," said Kurczewski on a jail call to Scott Craig.

Kuczewski called Craig from jail in July 2019. Investigators told Craig they were investigating Hernan's 2018 death – and that Hernan was never in a coma.

Lynn Hernan, Jessy Kurczewski

"Not in a coma for five months! That’s what you told me," Craig said to Kurczewsk on a jail call.

"I know that's what I told you. I told you that to protect you. For a reason," Kurczewski replied.

"That's pretty disgusting. That’s a disgusting thing to lie about," Craig said on the call.

"Do you know what she meant by that?" asked Randy Sitzberger, Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney.

"No, I don’t know what she meant by that," Craig answered in court.

Scott Craig

The two dated for about three years. Craig never met Hernan, but said she was a recluse, drank and abused pills. Craig said he was not surprised to learn Hernan died in October 2018.

"Where did you believe she passed away?" asked Sitzberger.

"In Froedtert medical center," Craig answered.

"Why did you believe that?" Sitzberger asked.

"Because she was in a coma at Froedtert," Craig replied.

"Who gave you that information?" Sitzberger asked.

"Jessy," Craig answered.

Lynn Hernan

Months after Hernan died, Craid said Kurczewski said she was drugged while out with friends. Kurczewski claimed the doctors said it was from the drug in eye drops.

"Did you later learn it was not a true story?" Sitzberger asked.

"Yes," Craig answered.

Kurczewski is accused of poisoning Hernan and stealing thousands of dollars from her before and after Hernan's death.

Investigators reopened the Hernan case after finding lethal levels of the eye drop drug tetrahydrozoline in Hernan's blood. Detectives also discovered a bracelet Hernan had on her when she died was sold to a Greenfield jewelry store. Jessy Kurczewski sold that item.

Kurczewski's defense says Hernan killed herself.

A former West Allis police officer testified he arrested Kurczewski in 2010 for forgery – for trying to obtain a title loan under her mother's name. The former officer said Kurczewski told it was to pay off gambling debts.