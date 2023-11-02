Wisconsin eye drops homicide trial; financial, phone records discussed

Waukesha County prosecutors are expected to rest their case in the eye drops homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski Friday, Nov. 3.

Thursday, financial and phone records were the focus – and the defense got its first chance to cross-examine the state's financial records in the case.

Kurczewski is accused of poisoning Lynn Hernan with eye drops, killing her, and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Hernan over a period of several years. At the time of Hernan's death in 2018, her bank accounts were nearly tapped out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After more than seven hours on the witness stand Wednesday, Waukesha County Sheriff's Det. Nate Plennes was back Thursday morning to hear questions from Kurczewski's defense.

Defense Attorney Brad Novreske: "To your knowledge, had Lynn filled out that loan application herself?"

Plennes: "Yes."

Novreske: "That loan was denied, true?"

Plennes: "I don't know if I was ever able to determine if it was necessarily denied."

Waukesha County Sheriff's Det. Nate Plennes

Bank records show a person applied for a loan in early 2018, as the money in Hernan's bank accounts dwindled. A $30,000 Goldman Sachs loan was applied for in Hernan's name around that same time and disbursed in March 2018.

Novreske: "Fair to say, Lynn had used approximately half of the total balance of accounts. Fair to say that money is no longer in those accounts."

Plennes: "I believe based upon the statements, and the investigation, Lynn did not apply for that loan."

Kurczewski's defense tried to point that thousands of dollars in cash couldn't be tracked and cannot be contributed to Kurczewski nor Hernan. The defense also argued police didn't follow up on possible cash payments by Kurczewski from checks made out to her from Hernan's account.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Novreske: "You did not attempt to follow up on, to determine, correct?"

Plennes: "That’s correct."

Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Randy Sitzberger also questioned Plennes.

Sitzberger: "Did you come to some opinion about what was going on with these financial accounts?"

Plennes: "Yes."

Sitzberger: "What was that?"

Plennes: "That these accounts were being used by Jessy Kurczewski."

On re-direct, prosecutors pointed to a loan application.

Loan information referenced in trial of Jessy Kurczewski

Sitzberger: "When Attorney Novreske asked you, I think he said, ‘Based on this document, does it appear Lynn Hernan filled out this application,’ correct?"

Plennes: "Correct."

Sitzberger: "Based on your entire investigation, you have any reason to doubt Lynn Hernan made this application?"

Plennes: "There is reason to doubt."

Plennes noted Kurczewski has a history of forging documents to obtain loans, and that regardless of how much money Hernan had – or didn't have – it can still be theft.

Sitzberger: "What did those changes mean to you in your investigation?"

Plennes: "The changes meant Lynn wasn’t using these accounts."

The lead detective on the case is still on the stand. His testimony will resume Friday morning.