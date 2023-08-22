Wisconsin extreme heat; fire hydrants should not be opened: officials

article

Milwaukee Water Works is asking the public not to open fire hydrants during the expected high temperatures on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24.

A news release says when fire hydrants are opened improperly, it can cause a significant drop in water pressure, damage the hydrant or water main, and hinder the ability of the fire department to effectively extinguish fires.

Officials say opened hydrants can also create a hazard for drivers, impairing their vision and putting children who often play in the street around opened hydrants at risk of serious injury.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Instead of opening hydrants, Water Works invites residents to visit one of Milwaukee County's or Milwaukee Rec's pools, wading pools, splash pads, or aquatic parks, or the Milwaukee lakefront. More information can be found at Milwaukee.gov/summer.

Water Works also asks residents to report open hydrants to the water utility by calling 414-286-3710.