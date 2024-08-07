Wisconsin mom runs for cancer research after son's death

article

Science could not save her son. Now, a mother is working to help save others.

"He was a freshman in high school, totally healthy, running cross country," said Hillary Lang.

Lang will always think of her son, Ian, as an active teenager with a zest for life – a life that ended too soon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"All of a sudden he just didn’t feel great, it was some bone pain. We thought it was a sports injury because he was real active," Lang said.

Ian was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma at age 15, a cancer of the bone or soft tissue that is more common among children and young adults.

Children's Wisconsin Research Institute

"I found out then that the treatments were just brutal," said Lang. "It was a full year of chemotherapy every other week and also, I found out the protocol for Ewing sarcoma had not changed in 30 years."

That is when Lang got involved with the organization Curing Kids Cancer as her son underwent treatment and clinical trials.

"He had the best attitude. He thought for sure that science had caught up with his disease, but it didn’t. He passed away in 2021," Lang said. Ian was 18 years old.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

With her son in mind, Lang continues to raise awareness about childhood cancer. She will take part in the Run With All Your Heart 5K on Sunday. It helps raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

"Our first year was incredible. We had about 150 runners/walkers," said race organizer Kristin Seidler. "It's all ages, all are welcome."

Seidler said the race raised about $15,000 last year. They hope to top that this year and save lives.

"All of the money stays local, and it funds cancer research right here at Children’s Wisconsin. Any donations will be helping the kids in this community," she said.

"My goal is to pair up with as many organizations I can to further research so we don’t disappoint more kids," said Lang.

The Run With All Your Heart 5K will be held at Veterans Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m.