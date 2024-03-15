Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin EV charging network; bill could unlock $78M in funds

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin bill that could make a statewide EV rapid charging station network possible is now on Gov. Tony Evers' desk.

State law does not currently allow private companies to sell electricity by the kilowatt-hour, which makes the state ineligible for the more than $78 million in federal funds. A bipartisan bill that passed the Legislature changes that law.

If Evers signs the bill, the federal grants will be available to reimburse private companies – like gas stations – that install EV rapid chargers.

Wisconsin is currently only one of two states whose law prohibits private companies from selling electricity per kilowatt-hour. Only public utilities, such as energy companies, are allowed to sell electricity that way under the existing law.

Current electric vehicle drivers say finding high-speed electric chargers in Wisconsin can be downright impossible. While there are hundreds of electric chargers across the state, when it comes to level 3 chargers that are able to juice up any model EV quickly, there were only four locations in the state as of December 2023.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said last year that it approved a plan that could create "full coverage" for EV drivers, meaning there would be a high-speed electric vehicle charging station within 50 miles of another location on all main routes.