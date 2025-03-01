2025 Wisconsin elk hunt; DNR application period now open

article

The Brief The 2025 Wisconsin elk hunt application period opened on Saturday, March 1. The application fee is $10 and is limited to one per person. If selected in the drawing, an elk hunting license costs $49. Applicants are required to select a zone when applying: the Black River Elk Range or the Clam Lake Elk Range.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the application period for the 2025 elk hunt opens March 1 and continues through May 31.

Wisconsin residents can purchase an elk license application online through the Go Wild license portal or in person at a license sales agent. The application fee is $10 and is limited to one per person. The DNR recommends that all applicants check and update their contact information to ensure contact with successful applicants.

For each application fee, $7 goes directly to elk management, monitoring and research. These funds also enhance elk habitat, which benefits elk and other wildlife. If selected in the drawing, an elk hunting license costs $49.

Before obtaining an elk hunting license, all winners must participate in a Wisconsin elk hunter education course. The class covers Wisconsin elk history, hunting regulations, biology, behavior and scouting/hunting techniques.

As a reminder, only Wisconsin residents can be issued an elk license, and only one authorization can be issued – regardless of sex – per person in their lifetime. Winners will be notified by early June.

Black River or Clam Lake?

This year, the DNR said there will be increased opportunity within the Black River Elk Range, as both antlered and antlerless harvest authorizations will be available through the state licensing process.

The DNR said applicants are required to select a zone when applying: the Black River Elk Range or the Clam Lake Elk Range. This year’s elk quota for the Black River Elk Range will be four antlered elk and five antlerless elk. The Clam Lake Elk Range quota will be eight antlered elk, with 50% available to Ojibwe hunters.

For those who select the Black River Elk Range during the application process, the DNR said the first four randomly drawn applicants will receive an antlered harvest authorization. The next five applicants drawn will have the option to accept an antlerless authorization. If the applicant declines an antlerless authorization, another applicant will be drawn as a replacement until the five antlerless harvest authorizations are accepted. Any applicant who declines an antlerless authorization may still apply in the future.

The 2024 inaugural elk hunt in the Black River Elk Range was a success, with hunters harvesting four of the four-bull quota early in the season. Bull-only quotas and hunting have been provided every fall since 2018 in the Clam Lake Elk Range.

For more information on the elk hunt, visit the DNR’s elk hunting webpage.