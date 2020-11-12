Wisconsin readies for possible presidential recount, challenges

Wisconsin is getting ready for a possible presidential recount. Clerks are rushing to meet a Friday deadline to estimate how much it would cost.

The Trump campaign would have to pay for the promised recount -- and the bill could be much larger than expected because of COVID-19.

The first problem is space. Clerks are looking for a place large enough for all of the workers, media, and public to not be crammed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Waukesha County, the clerk reserved the Waukesha County Expo Center, the arena, and some of the Forum building.

"Four years ago, we had the space to do that here. But with COVID and knowing because of spacing requirements, we can’t do it here," said Meg Wartman, Waukesha County Clerk.

Before a record, Wisconsin's county clerks are finishing the canvass -- the process of making the unofficial results official. They are double checking tabulator tapes and poll books -- making sure everything adds up. Statewide, the canvass has led to 43 more votes for Joe Biden and 39 extra for Donald Trump -- partly due to fixing mistakes and counting provisional ballots.

"This is what canvass is for -- to find errors and correct them," said Meagan Wolfe, the state's top elections official.

One of those errors was in Shawano County where President Trump was shown with 274 extra votes.

To date, 75% of counties in Wisconsin have turned into the state their certified results. They have a Tuesday deadline. Then, the Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to request a recount and pay the estimated cost.

"We trust the election results, and I think if you go back to the 2016 recount of the presidential race, you can see that our results did match," Wartman said. "There were some minor changes. But we had those paper ballots. We did that real test of our system and it worked."

The presidential recount in 2016 cost the Green Party more than $2 million. It led to an extra 131 votes for Donald Trump. The president can ask for the promised recount in 2020 since he is less than 1% behind Joe Biden. Biden is leading in Wisconsin by 20,000 votes.

If Trump requests a recount, as promised, that would start the clock on a series of deadlines to begin and complete the recount. Once it starts, clerks would have 13 calendar days to finish it. Dec. 8 is the deadline for the elections commission to certify the election results if there is a recount.

Any recount is not expected to result in widespread changes to the result. The 2016 presidential recount netted 131 additional votes for Trump, who defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes in Wisconsin.

Associated Press contributed to this report.